Lizzo Sets The Scene For Her Comeback Album With “Still Bad”

Photo Credit: Lionel Hahn/Getty Images

Lizzo is back with her latest single, “Still Bad,” which she released earlier today. The track serves as the second single from her forthcoming fifth studio album, Love in Real Life, which has a release date that is yet to be determined.

“Still Bad” was co-written with Blake Slatkin and long-time collaborator Ricky Reed, the producer behind some of her biggest successes, including “Juice,” and “Good as Hell.” The record is a vibrant, upbeat anthem that shows audiences why Lizzo rose to the heights of stardom in recent years, and follows the lead single and title track, “Love in Real Life,” which debuted last month. This upcoming album marks Lizzo’s first full-length project since 2022’s Special, which was nominated for a Grammy for Album of the Year.

Lizzo’s return to the music scene comes after a period of personal and professional challenges. In 2023, she faced multiple lawsuits alleging sexual harassment and a hostile work environment. Lizzo has consistently denied these claims and, in a candid interview with Keke Palmer in December, expressed feeling blindsided by the allegations. Despite these hurdles, the singer’s resilience and commitment to her art have remained steadfast.​

Lizzo opens up about dealing with depression at ‘Lizzo In Real Life’ concert in LA:



“I was in such a dark, deep depression. I was so heart broken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn't want to live anymore.” pic.twitter.com/u0erUXrYcS — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2025

Demonstrating her enduring connection with fans, Lizzo performed at the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles on March 12. This performance marked her first full concert since July 2023, symbolizing a significant milestone in her comeback. During the show, Lizzo addressed her recent struggles, sharing that she had been “so heartbroken by the world and so deeply hurt that I didn’t want to live anymore.” Her openness about mental health challenges resonated deeply with the audience, reinforcing her role as an advocate for self-love and authenticity.​

“Still Bad” not only signifies Lizzo’s personal and artistic resilience but also reaffirms her status as a powerhouse in the music industry. Listen to the song below.