Lizzo, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Foxx Take Top Honors At NAACP Image Awards

Photo by Robin L Marshall/Getty Images for BET

The last year has really been all about Lizzo and on Saturday, the NAACP Image Awards were the cherry on top.

The singer picked up Entertainer of the Year during the awards ceremony, where she told the audience, “We are such a beautiful people, this is just a reminder of all the beautiful things that we can do.”

And Lizzo wasn’t the only star to take home top honors.

Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan were both recognized for their roles in Just Mercy, which won for Outstanding Motion Picture and Outstanding Ensemble Cast in a Motion Picture. Jordan earned a win for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, while Foxx landed the Best Supporting Actor award.

Lupita Nyong’o also received awards recognition for her stellar performance in US. And Ava DuVernay’s When They See Us won big, taking home Outstanding Television Movie, Limited-Series or Dramatic Special and earning wins for both Jharrel Jerome and Black Women in Hollywood honoree Niecy Nash.