After Confusion And Lineup Changes, Lovers & Friends Festival Is Confirmed

Goldenvoice

Twitter descended into chaos earlier this week after it was announced that stars like Lauryn Hill, Usher, Megan Thee Stallion, and Summer Walker would appear at Goldenvoice’s Lovers & Friends Festival on Friday, May 8.

Many remained uncertain about the validity of the festival after Lil Kim, Mase, and Twista took to social media to state that they would not be involved with the event.

However, Goldenvoice later confirmed to Variety that the festival is actually happening, “Our festival is 100% confirmed. Lineups are always subject to change.”

And things have changed. The event has added a second date, May 9, and the festival’s lineup has seen a few adjustments.

Following a discussion with Snoop Dogg, Lil Kim confirmed her appearance, tweeting on Thursday, “THE CHECK HAS CLEARED 🙌🏼💸 Thank Uncle @SnoopDogg guys cause if it wasn’t for him this would not be happening but y’all know how much I love Cali and Uncle Snoop. See y’all May 9th, 2020!”

THE CHECK HAS CLEARED 🙌🏼💸 Thank Uncle @SnoopDogg guys cause if it wasn’t for him this would not be happening but y’all know how much I love Cali and Uncle Snoop. See ya’ll May 9th, 2020! Tickets on sale TOMORROW‼️ pic.twitter.com/R2m7vr3azS — Lil' Kim (@LilKim) February 20, 2020

And Twista later confirmed he’ll be hitting the stage at the festival as well.

Billboard reports that Doja Cat, Akon, Donell Jones, and Mya have been added to the initial Friday lineup, while Megan Thee Stallion, Monica, Next, and Ginuwine will now appear May 9.

Tickets for both dates have already sold out but those hoping to attend can join the waitlist at loversandfriendsfest.com.