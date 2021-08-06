LeVar Burton Responds To Outrage Over ‘Jeopardy!’ Host News

During the final week of July, the former Reading Rainbow host Levar Burton, filled in as a guest host for Jeopardy!, the iconic game show. Even after overwhelming support from fans, on Wednesday (August 5) evening, it was announced that the show’s executive producer Mike Richards – not Burton – was in advanced negotiations with Sony Pictures Television to replace the late Alex Trebek.

The deal hasn’t officially been finalized, and other candidates are reportedly in the running, but Richards is “clearly the front-runner,” according to Jeopardy! sources who spoke with Variety. Richards had previously hosted Divided and The Pyramid, two other series on the Game Show Network, as well as several reality shows.

Despite Richards’ resume, that news did not go over well with Burton fans, who had campaigned aggressively to get him onto the hit game show, only to watch him get passed over. A social media campaign to get Burton named as a permanent became widely popular.

Below, are some reactions from Twitter:

Loading the player...

JUSTICE FOR LEVAR BURTON — Meena Harris (@meena) August 5, 2021

LEVAR BURTON DID NOT GET HIS RIGHT FOOT CUT OFF, BE THE ENGINEER OF A WHOLE-ASS STARSHIP, OR TEACH THE ENTIRE WORLD TO READ JUST SO YALL COULD DO THIS SHIT. https://t.co/TaKnERpOsU— James III (@James3rdComedy) August 4, 2021

LeVar Burton is the only host we recognizing. pic.twitter.com/9USpC5UAs7— Ahmed Ali (@MrAhmednurAli) August 5, 2021

Everyone: We would love to have Levar Burton host of Jeopardy.



Levar Burton: Yes please.



Jeopardy: We will give the job to the guy who hosted Beauty and the Geek, Mike Richards. — Danny Deraney (@DannyDeraney) August 4, 2021

However, Lavar Burton’s short stint as a guest host on Jeopardy! did assist him in earning a nice amount of money for his charity of choice, Reading Is Fundamental. Despite only hosting for a week, the children’s literacy organization received almost $205,000 due to Burton’s efforts.