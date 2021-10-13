Letitia Wright Denies Accusations That She Pushed Anti-Vax Views on “Black Panther 2” Set

Actress Letitia Wright has been having quite a tumultuous filming experience on the Atlanta set of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

First, the actress was minorly injured during an onset stunt in late August, leading to her brief hospitalization. Now, rumors have begun swirling about Wright espousing harmful anti-vaccine rhetoric while filming scenes as T’challa’s sister Shuri.

According to a report from The Hollywood Reporter detailing ongoing vaccination requirement turmoil in the industry, a source shared that Wright has been sharing controversial views discouraging COVID-19 vaccination while working on the Marvel set.

Wright insisted that this version of events is a complete falsehood. In an Instagram post published earlier today, Wright denied the claims alongside a photo of a knight in full armor accompanying the scripture Isiah 54:17, which reads:

“Weapons made to attack you won’t be successful; words spoken against you won’t hurt at all.”

“It saddens me to have to address the reports published by The Hollywood Reporter on October 6th, 2021,” she wrote. “The report spoke about my conduct on the set of Black Panther 2. I honestly assert that this was completely untrue.”

“Anyone who knows me or has worked with me knows that I work incredibly hard at my craft, and my main focus is always to do work that’s impactful and inspiring,” she continued. “That has been & will continue to be my only focus.”

Wright has already faced her fair share of backlash over her perceived anti-vax viewpoints. She quietly parted ways with her entire team of U.S. representation after catching heat last December over sharing an hour-long video via Twitter featuring a quasi-religious speech from the On The Table YouTube Channel. In it, a man could be heard giving misinformation talking points about the origins of and materials used within the vaccine. In addition, the speaker could be heard questioning the validity of climate change, placing blame on the nation of China for creating and spreading the virus, and even giving commentary deemed to be transphobic.

Unsurprisingly, Wright faced an onslaught of backlash from fans and journalists.

“If you don’t conform to popular opinions, but ask questions and think for yourself….you get canceled,” she later tweeted in response, with a laughing emoji.

Though she later clarified that she had no intention of hurting anyone with her post, the actress insisted that she had her concerns about vaccination and felt it was fair to question what is in the COVID-19 vaccines.