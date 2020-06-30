Lenny Kravitz has a voice on him so when the singer announced that his memoir will arrive this fall in a video that we can’t stop replaying, of course it’s his voice that is completely mesmerizing.

The 56-year-old Brooklyn-born songwriter revealed that his memoir, Let Love Rule, is out on this fall. (And thank gawd he’s narrating the audiobook version.)

“The book is about the first 25 years of my life, culminating in the release of my first album [in 1989],” Kravitz said in his memorable husky tenor. “Those years shaped me and taught me so much about myself and it also formed the message of love and unity that I still believe in to this day. It’s a message I stand for and will live by forever.”

My memoir, Let Love Rule, will be out on October 6th. Pre-order at https://t.co/TQ8bMOk3Kc pic.twitter.com/PCZZuNMh38 — Lenny Kravitz (@LennyKravitz) June 30, 2020

And in case you’re wondering, because we were, Let Love Rule will also touch on his six-year marriage to actress Lisa Bonet, whom he wed in 1987. It will also detail his parents’ lives as his father Sy was a new producer and his mother, Roxie Roker, was an actress. Let Love Rule will also take fans inside his New York City childhood.

“It’s the story of a wildly creative kid who, despite tough struggles at school and extreme tension at home, finds salvation in music,” a description of the memoir reads. “In one lightning-fast chapter after another, we see him grow as a musician and ultimately a master songwriter, producer and performer. We also see Lenny’s spiritual growth — and the powerful way in which spirit informs his music.”

Let Love Rule, co-written with songwriter David Ritz, is out October 6.