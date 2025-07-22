Lena Waithe Is Back With Season 2 Of The Acclaimed ‘Legacy Talk’

PHOTO CREDIT: CHRRIS LOWE, COURTESY OF LEMONADA MEDIA

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

Lemonada Media and Hillman Grad are proud to announce the return of Legacy Talk, the thought-provoking podcast hosted by Emmy-winning writer, producer, and actor Lena Waithe. Season two premieres Tuesday, July 29, with new episodes dropping weekly.

In each episode, Waithe sits down with trailblazing Black creatives to revisit defining moments in their careers—projects that shaped not only their personal journeys but also the culture at large. With raw honesty and sharp insight, these intimate conversations explore legacy-building in real time, from on-screen triumphs to behind-the-scenes breakthroughs.

Season two features a powerhouse lineup, including Taraji P. Henson, Ava DuVernay, Loretta Devine, Vivica A. Fox, and Tisha Campbell. Whether they’re reflecting on game-changing roles, pivotal collaborations, or the roadblocks they’ve overcome, these icons open up about what it really means to leave a legacy.

Produced by Waithe’s Hillman Grad with Lemonada Media overseeing ad sales, marketing, and distribution, Legacy Talk continues to celebrate the visionaries who redefine what’s possible in entertainment—and beyond.

Check out the trailer for season two of Legacy Talk below.