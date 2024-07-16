WATCH: Lee Daniels’ Upcoming Film ‘The Deliverance’ Has Haunting New Trailer

Lee Daniels will provide a new horror film for the masses this summer. The Deliverance is set to debut on Netflix on August 30, featuring an award-winning cast, and a plot full of twists and turns.

The film follows Ebony Jackson—played by Andra Day—a struggling single mother fighting her personal demons, as she attempts to move her family into a new home for a fresh start. But when strange occurrences inside the home raise the suspicions of Child Protective Services and threaten to tear the family apart, Ebony soon finds herself locked in a battle for her life and the souls of her children.

Alongside Day, The Deliverance stars Mo’Nique, Anthony B. Jenkins, Miss Lawrence, Demi Singleton, Tasha Smith, with Omar Epps, Caleb McLaughlin, Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, and Glenn Close.

Inspired by a true story, the film is written by David Coggeshall, Elijah Bynum, with Daniels, Tucker Tooley, Pamela Oas Williams, Jackson Nguyen, and Todd Crites serving as producers, and Jackie Shenoo, Hilary Shor, Greg Renker, and Gregoire Gensollen as executive producers.

The Deliverance hits select theaters August 16, and premieres on Netflix August 30.

Take a look at the trailer below.