Lead With Purpose: Laysha Ward On Walking In Your Power

In a world that often tests our confidence and convictions, Laysha Ward is a reminder that true leadership starts from within. As the Executive Vice President and Chief External Engagement Officer at Target, she has spent decades championing diversity, equity, and inclusion while helping leaders align their purpose with their impact. This summer, Ward was honored as a Black Women in Business honoree at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, recognizing her trailblazing work in corporate leadership and community empowerment. Now, with her new book, Lead Like You Mean It, she drops gems on how to move with purpose, silence imposter syndrome, and build the right support system to thrive. From honoring the lessons of our ancestors to navigating corporate spaces with authenticity, Ward shares the strategies that have shaped her journey—and how she’s helping others do the same.

We caught up with Ward to talk about the power of purpose-driven leadership, the relationships that have shaped her success, and the advice she’d give to her younger self.

ESSENCE: What inspired you to write Lead Like You Mean It?

Laysha Ward: I wrote this book to be of service at scale – to help more people lead a well-lived life. I wanted to help readers be grounded in their purpose and lead with meaning – because the world greatly needs passionate, purpose-driven leaders who operate with integrity, intention and humanity.

How do you stay authentic as a leader in corporate spaces?

LW: I offer three steps that serve me well: 1) Stay true to your purpose and values, no matter what the work environment throws at you. 2) Manage your life and career holistically; you are only one person. Tear down the wall between personal growth and professional growth so you can make intentional choices that align with you career and life goals. You are the CEO of your life and career – you make the calls about what’s right for you. 3) Nurture relationships – stock your kitchen cabinet, your personal and professional board of directors, with a range of trusted advisors, from cheerleaders who make up your hype squad to challengers who give you tough love and push you toward growth.

What’s the most impactful relationship in your career?

LW: Because I advocate for and believe in viewing life and career holistically, my answer is twofold: First, Mr. Bill Kiffmeyer, my husband and ride-or-die who has made it possible for me to live and lead in ways that align with my purpose to be of service. A life partner is not required, but if you choose to have one, your choice is extremely important. It will help or hinder your ability to lead with meaning and achieve your goals. The second is Mrs. Coretta Scott King, wife of the late Martin Luther King, Jr., a member of my kitchen cabinet who pushed me in the direction of my purpose at pivotal moments in my journey. They are both essential parts of my story.

How can young professionals overcome imposter syndrome?

LW: Always remember, you are worthy of the spaces you enter. Bet on and invest in YOU. Know that you can and will learn to accept and succeed in situations that provoke fear and anxiety. When you’ve moved through fear and doubt once, you’ll gain the confidence to keep moving through it. Again and again. That tingle of anxiety will become an old friend, and the feeling of having triumphed over fear will become equally familiar, if not more familiar, than the fear itself. Aim for progress over perfection. Bottom line? Believe in yourself and others will believe in you, too. Even if they don’t, stand in your purpose and power.

What’s one way leaders can make DEI efforts more meaningful?

LW: With all the pressure and noise and policy shifts, one thing leaders can do is remain steadfast and confident in the knowledge that diversity, equity and inclusion is good for business, the team, the community and ultimately for shareholders. Don’t give up. The best companies and organizations, across sectors, use their purpose and values to guide their strategy and decision-making. And I continue to believe that organizations and teams who create a genuine sense of belonging – with cultures that value diversity, equity and inclusion – deliver substantially stronger results and performance over time, serve their customers and build the best teams.

What leadership lesson has remained timeless for you?

LW: Many of the lessons I’ve learned over the years have stuck with me. But two stand out in this moment: first, listen and be curious. Genuine curiosity opens doors and listening creates a pathway to better solutions. Second, be open to the possibility that even those who are very different from you are interested and interesting – and might even be people with whom you have things in common. Don’t just surround yourself with people who look like you, act like you, think like you or talk like you. Don’t live in an echo chamber. Listen. Be curious.

What advice would you give your younger self?

LW: I would tell Little Laysha to never forget what Mom and Dad taught her about doing her best, being her best, helping others and showing gratitude. I would tell her: It’s not always going to be easy. You’ll face lots of obstacles that might make you feel like quitting, but you won’t because we’ve come too far to give up now. Like Great Great Grandma always says, “We’re not where we want to be, but we’re not where we used to be.” That’s what they call resilience and progress. Always remember, you are our ancestors’ wildest dreams come true. We’re all proud of you and can’t wait to see the amazing things you’re going to do.

What’s next for you after this book?

LW: I am working to ensure people are prepared to effectively lead in this moment and all the moments ahead of us. To extend the impact of Lead Like You Mean It for readers who want to go deeper, I partnered with the global leadership development experts at Adeption to create no-cost online tools, designed to meet you where you are. No quizzes or scores or lengthy exercises, no pressure to be perfect – just a commitment to make progress.