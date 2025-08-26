Latto Partners With D’USSÉ To Revive A Roc Nation Tradition

Courtesy of D’USSE

For Latto, celebrating wins has always been part of her journey. Now, the multi-platinum, Grammy-nominated rapper has teamed up with D’USSÉ to remind the culture that success is not just about the hustle, but about the moments we pause to honor along the way.

This summer, the cognac brand revived D’USSÉ Friday, a tradition born at Roc Nation more than a decade ago. What began as a cherished Friday afternoon ritual inside the label’s New York offices has now evolved into a national movement. The new campaign encourages audiences to raise a “Victory Pour” in recognition of their own milestones, and Latto is leading the charge as its face.

The initiative launches with a creative short spotlighting the brand’s D’USSÉ VSOP Magnum Edition, which dropped earlier this year. In the video, Latto leans into longtime fan speculation about her mystery partner, teasing a reveal that turns out to be none other than the oversized bottle itself. “Rich, bold, and heavy,” the Magnum is framed as her perfect tablemate, setting the tone for a campaign that is equal parts playful and celebratory.

Speaking with ESSENCE about why she decided to join forces with D’USSÉ, Latto explained: “I teamed up with D’USSÉ because it’s a brand that matches my grind. We both believe in celebrating every win, big or small, and that’s exactly how I live. Everyone who’s followed my journey knows that I’ve worked nonstop to get to where I am at. And while there’s still so much more to come, now I’m making sure to raise a celebratory toast along the way. Also I love a good D’USSÉ peach lemonade.”

The campaign also introduces the D’USSÉ Peach Lemonade, a cocktail inspired by Latto’s 2024 album and her Atlanta “Georgia Peach” roots. As the rapper continues to build her empire—fresh off a European tour run and with new music on the horizon—the drink reflects her signature blend of sweetness and strength.

For Latto, confidence isn’t a performance; it’s a way of life. That authenticity translates seamlessly from her music into her partnerships. “‘Big Mama’ is confident and unapologetic,” she said. “It’s my lifestyle so I naturally incorporate it in everything I do.”

That boldness made her the perfect collaborator for a campaign designed to shift the conversation around achievement. Instead of simply chasing the next milestone, D’USSÉ Friday urges people to slow down, acknowledge their progress, and share the moment with their community. It’s a philosophy Latto embraces wholeheartedly. “Even with everything going on, I make it a priority to celebrate my wins — big or small — without waiting for the ‘perfect moment’ or permission,” she said. “That’s why I teamed up with D’USSÉ to bring back D’USSÉ Friday. There’s always a reason to raise a Victory Pour.”

The celebration is not just metaphorical. Latto will host exclusive D’USSÉ Friday events in Atlanta, while fellow campaign collaborator Ravyn Lenae will bring the festivities to Chicago. Additional ambassadors will be announced as the summer unfolds, with the brand hosting consumer activations in hotspots nationwide.

When asked about her most recent personal victory, the Grammy nominated rapper’s answer was both heartfelt and grounded. “Probably the 1 year anniversary of my last album Sugar Honey Iced Tea,” she said. “That project means a lot to me. I can’t believe it’s been a year already.”nThat sentiment captures the spirit of D’USSÉ Friday: honoring the steps in the journey, not just the finish line. And with new music on the way, Latto is making sure her fans carry the same lesson forward.

“I hope my fans see that it’s just as important to celebrate where you’re at as it is to chase what’s next,” she said. “We’re always moving fast, but I want them to recognize it’s okay to live in the moment, enjoy the journey and appreciate the milestones and the people who help you reach them.”