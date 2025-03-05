LaTocha Scott Is Singing Through The Pain

(Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

LaTocha Scott is letting the music speak for her. The Xscape singer just dropped an emotional freestyle over Chris Brown’s Residuals, turning the viral #ResidualsChallenge into a confessional. In the Instagram clip, she lays it all out—her 30-year marriage to Rocky Bivens is over, rumors of his infidelity are swirling, and the pain cuts deep.

Article continues after video.

“I read the comments, say he got a baby on the way,” she sings. Fans quickly picked up on the rawness, the implied betrayal, the grief of losing a love that once felt unshakable.

But it’s not just about Rocky. Scott is also reaching out—publicly—to mend fences with her sister and fellow Xscape member, Tamika Scott. The two have been estranged for years, their once-tight bond shattered after Tamika accused LaTocha and Rocky of stealing $30,000 in royalties from her.

The fallout played out in real time on SWV & Xscape: The Queens of R&B, Bravo’s 2023 reality series that followed the two legendary R&B groups as they attempted to reunite for a joint tour. In one of the show’s most explosive moments, Tamika tearfully confronted LaTocha, claiming she had receipts proving the missing royalty checks were deposited into Rocky’s account. LaTocha, caught off guard, denied the allegations, but her refusal to directly address the claims left fans questioning the truth.

The situation escalated from a family dispute to a full-blown media frenzy, with Tamika doubling down in interviews and social media posts, alleging she was pressured to stay silent to protect the group’s image. Meanwhile, LaTocha maintained her innocence but distanced herself further from Xscape, shifting her focus to a solo career.

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – JULY 17: (L-R) Singers Tameka “Tiny” Cottle-Harris, Kandi Burruss, and Tamika Scott of Xscape perform in concert during The Queens of R&B: Xscape & SWV Tour at PNC Music Pavilion on July 17, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jeff Hahne/Getty Images)

In the wake of her freestyle, LaTocha also claimed she was kicked out of Xscape—a statement that fellow group member Kandi Burruss quickly shut down. While the group has continued to move forward as a trio, despite initially being a foursome, Burruss clarified that LaTocha was never removed from the group, but rather chose to step away due to the ongoing tensions.

Tamika Scott also weighed in, calling into The Rickey Smiley Morning Show to share her thoughts on the song. While she acknowledged that LaTocha’s freestyle was well-executed, she questioned its sincerity, suggesting it was “genius marketing strategy for her new music,” Tamika said, leaving room for debate on whether the public plea was truly heartfelt or simply for attention. Nonetheless, Tamika told her sister to “pull up, let’s talk.”

Still, the internet is buzzing. Some fans praise LaTocha’s vulnerability, calling the freestyle a masterclass in turning pain into art. Others question whether public displays of regret can repair years of hurt.