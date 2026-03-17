EXCLUSIVE: Laila Ali Reveals Cover For Debut Picture Book, ‘A Spark of Greatness’

Laila Ali. Photo Credit: Allen Cooley

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Laila Ali is stepping into a new space, this time with a story meant for younger readers. The undefeated boxing champion and Hall of Famer is releasing her first picture book, A Spark of Greatness, and ESSENCE has an exclusive look at the cover ahead of its release later this year.

The book offers a look at Ali’s journey, starting with her childhood as the daughter of Muhammad Ali and moving through the decision to enter the ring on her own terms. It follows the path she carved for herself in a sport where she would go on to build a perfect record, while also finding her voice outside of it. The story is framed in a way that introduces those moments to kids, with an emphasis on believing in yourself even when expectations are already set.

“I’m excited to share A Spark of Greatness with young readers,” Laila said. “My hope is that every child who opens this book recognizes the confidence and potential already inside of them and discovers that spark of greatness can carry them farther than they ever imagined.”

Ali wrote the book herself, bringing a personal tone to the project, while illustrations from Caldecott Honoree Cozbi Cabrera help bring the story to life. As women’s sports continue to grow in visibility and support, Ali’s career stands as part of that foundation. Her run in boxing helped shift how women in the sport were viewed, and that impact carries into how younger audiences now see what’s possible.

Cozbi A. Cabrera. Photo Credit: Amilcar Cabrera

The upcoming book is a story about stepping forward, even when the path isn’t clear, and trusting that you can define success for yourself.

Laila Ali’s A Spark of Greatness will be available on September 8, 2026.