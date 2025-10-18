Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

With her new three-part docuseries ALWAYS, LADY LONDON, rapper and poet Lady London invites fans to witness her most defining chapter yet—the making of her debut album, To Whom It May Concern. Produced by MACRO Television Studios and directed by Erika Bryant, the project captures the artist’s evolution in real time, blending triumph, grief, and self-discovery.

For London, the series is as much about transparency as it is about transformation. “I really wanted my fans to get an opportunity to see things in the early stages,” she tells ESSENCE. “I wanted them to be able to get an introspective look into my process as early as my first debut album, so that they may be able to follow along the journey as I produce more films and document the rest of my tenure through music.”

Throughout the documentary, viewers see Lady London reflect on the loss of loved ones, the support of hip-hop legends, and the empowerment she gained from her HBCU experience at Howard University. ALWAYS, LADY LONDON isn’t just a behind-the-scenes look at an artist on the rise—it’s a testament to resilience, legacy, and the beauty of staying true to yourself while chasing greatness.