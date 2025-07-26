Kym Whitley Balances Laughs And Legacy In Netflix’s ‘Happy Gilmore 2’

Photo Credit: Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images

For over three decades, Kym Whitley has moved through Hollywood with an unmistakable mix of warmth, wit, and work ethic. Now, in her latest role in Netflix’s Happy Gilmore 2, she’s showing yet again why she remains one of the most beloved comedic voices in the industry. Starring opposite Adam Sandler in the long-awaited sequel, which debuted on July 25, Whitley brings her signature spark to a film that’s already being welcomed by fans of the original cult classic.

“This is my second Adam Sandler film,” Whitley said, reflecting on her return to the Happy Madison universe. “One thing about Adam is that he reuses his cast—his friends. Once you’re in a Sandler movie, it’s like being a fraternity or sorority.”

That sense of camaraderie made the experience especially fulfilling. From joking around with Ben Stiller to embracing the laid-back, laughter-filled vibe its star fosters while filming, Whitley says participating in Happy Gilmore 2 felt more like a reunion than a job. “There was never a time on set where you felt pressure,” she explained. “It was just like being with friends and saying lines.”

While the film is a highlight, it’s just one of many milestones for Whitley this year. In addition to acting, she’s taken on producing, with her animated short Walk In The Light premiering last month at the Laemmle Theater in Santa Monica. The film tells the powerful true story of a blind Native American man who helped save lives during the Oklahoma City bombing. It’s a passion project for Whitley—one she hopes will make its way into classrooms, hearts, and even the Oscars conversation.

“This story touched me,” she said. “We’re raising money for it, and I want people to remember that attack. It was our first domestic terrorist attack. Children died, and people really don’t talk about it enough.” Whether on screen or behind the scenes, Whitley’s motivation remains rooted in her purpose: bringing joy to others. “When I see people laughing or smiling—globally—it really keeps me going,” she said. “I know that God put me in this career to bring joy to the world.”

That calling also extends to Two Funny Mamas, the podcast Whitley co-hosts with longtime friend Sherri Shepherd. Launched during the pandemic, the podcast quickly found its footing as a candid, often hilarious glimpse into motherhood, celebrity, and life’s everyday chaos. The unstructured format is part of the magic—raw, real, and unfiltered.

The podcast has already earned several accolades, and the Ohio native says there are big plans to elevate the show even further. From recording in the same space to curating themed episodes featuring musicians, scientists, and politicians, the duo aims to evolve without losing the heart of what makes Two Funny Mamas special. “People come to laugh,” she said. “But we want to keep it fresh and real—and maybe even have Adam Sandler or Ben Stiller on the show.”

From Whitley’s Emmy-nominated role on The Bay to her scene-stealing moments on shows like Curb Your Enthusiasm, Raising Whitley, and Act Your Age, she continues to surprise audiences with her versatility. Lately, she’s leaned more into stand-up comedy, holding a residency at Jimmy Kimmel’s Las Vegas club and prepping for a possible special.

“I was afraid at first,” she admitted. “But I had so much fun. I really enjoyed my stand-up—and now I think it’s time for a comedy special.”

A memoir is also in the works. “I better hurry and get all these stories out before I forget,” she joked. “I want to share everything—the highs, the lows, all of it.”

As for what’s next? Whitley isn’t slowing down. In addition to more film and television work, she’s plotting the next evolution of her podcast and comedy career. Whether acting, producing, writing, or being on stage, she is embracing every chapter of her journey with the same intention: to make people feel something.

“I’ve done the award shows, the parties, the movies,” she said. “But at the end of the day, being a creative is what keeps me going. Just like eating, breathing, and praying—it’s what I do. What keeps me motivated is that I know that God has put me in this career so I can bring joy to the world.”