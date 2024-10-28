Kirk Franklin’s The Reunion Tour Unites Gospel’s Greatest

(Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

At Houston’s Toyota Center last Monday, The Reunion Tour lived up to its name, not just bringing gospel fans together, but delivering an experience that celebrated the unity, and legacy of gospel music in a way that few events can. Marking the second chapter of Kirk Franklin’s famed tour, this show featured an extraordinary lineup that felt like a who’s who of gospel: Kierra Sheard, Fred Hammond, The Clark Sisters, Marvin Sapp, and Houston’s own Yolanda Adams. Each artist brought their distinctive gifts to the stage, creating an experience that was as soul-stirring as it was joyful.

Franklin, often credited with bringing gospel to mainstream ears with his seamless blend of gospel, hip-hop, and pop, treated this tour as both a spiritual revival and a vibrant homage to gospel’s evolution. As the stage lights dimmed and the night opened with Kierra Sheard’s dynamic voice, it was clear this would be more than a concert. Sheard, known for her powerful, anointed vocals, set the stage ablaze, mixing her own hits with gospel standards that got the crowd on their feet almost instantly. She moved with grace, hitting every corner of the stage with an electric energy that had fans raising their hands and voices in response. Between songs, her words of faith and encouragement reminded everyone of gospel’s deeper mission to bring comfort, and hope. Her tribute to gospel classics felt like a communal embrace, uniting the crowd in a shared celebration of faith and heritage.

Then came The Clark Sisters and Yolanda Adams, each artist representing a vital chapter in gospel music’s rich story. The Clark Sisters, whose influence spans generations and crosses genre lines, delivered an unforgettable set that showcased their unparalleled vocal harmonies and soulful execution. Songs like “You Brought the Sunshine” and “Blessed and Highly Favored” reverberated through the arena, invoking nostalgia and joy for lifelong fans. Their influence, reaching as far as secular artists like Beyoncé, speaks to their role as pioneers in gospel music, and seeing them live was an emotional experience.

Yolanda Adams, often referred to as the “First Lady of Modern Gospel,” took the stage with a commanding presence and a voice that reached into the rafters. Adams has long been a symbol of gospel’s ability to crossover while staying true to its roots, and her rendition of “I Believe” from the Honey soundtrack was a particularly powerful moment for the Millennials in the crowd. Her voice is as rich and resonant as ever, each note a reminder of her immense talent and her personal connection to Houston, where she began her journey. When she sang “My Liberty,” it was a moment that encapsulated the depth and strength that gospel brings to the spirit.

HOUSTON, TEXAS – OCTOBER 21: Kirk Franklin performs onstage during The Reunion Tour 2024 at Toyota Center on October 21, 2024 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Marcus Ingram/Getty Images)

Serving as the evening’s heart and emcee, Franklin brought his usual combination of high-octane energy and humor, reminding us why he’s been such a force in gospel music. Franklin’s performance was an experience, as he led the crowd through waves of laughter, worship, and celebration. At one point, Franklin sat at the piano and turned the audience into a massive choir, leading a spontaneous “choir rehearsal” that created an orchestra of voices. The thousands gathered lifted their voices in unison, transforming the Toyota Center into a sanctuary.

As the evening continued, Marvin Sapp and Fred Hammond, two of gospel’s most celebrated figures and former members of the legendary group Commissioned, brought the night to a climactic close. Their careers, steeped in gospel history, have left an impact on the genre, and their set served as both a testament to their influence and a tribute to their shared history. Sapp’s voice was powerful and emotive, singing hits such as “Never Would Have Made It,” and “Best In Me.” Hammond’s smooth, soulful tone balanced beautifully, and their combined presence brought a richness to the arena that the audience felt deeply.

The finale saw all the performers returning to the stage, a powerful ensemble that embodied the spirit of gospel music. Together, they delivered a medley that was part celebration, part worship service. Seeing these icons harmonize, sharing the same stage in a spirit of praise and fellowship, was a moment that defies simple description. It was a reminder of the core purpose of gospel music: to uplift, inspire, and bring people together. This finale felt less like a conclusion and more like a final benediction, a shared prayer for strength, love, and resilience in these challenging times.

At well over three hours, The Reunion Tour was an extended, heartfelt experience, with each artist taking their time to perform, and feel the spirit. The tour’s intention was clear: every note, every word, and every shared moment was a testament to gospel’s unparalleled ability to move hearts and inspire lives. Reflecting on the night, it felt like an honor to witness these legends, each one a foundational pillar of gospel, continuing to share their gifts with such passion and authenticity. Gospel music’s legacy lives on in these icons, and The Reunion Tour was a vivid reminder that this music—rooted in faith, and sustained by love—will forever be a force that brings light and strength to all who hear it.