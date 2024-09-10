In a candid interview, Kevin Hart and Taraji P. Henson opened up about their roles in Peacock’s Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist. The two also share what it’s like to work together on this gripping true-crime series. Based on the acclaimed iHeart podcast, the show follows the aftermath of Muhammad Ali’s 1970 comeback fight, when an armed robbery at an extravagant afterparty hosted by Chicken Man—played by Hart—changes the course of Atlanta’s history.

As Hart’s character does whatever it takes to get ahead in the series, Henson plays a pivotal role in assisting him, adding depth to the tension-filled story. The duo reflects on their dynamic on set, and how they approached bringing this iconic crime to life on screen.