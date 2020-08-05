Kevin Hart Defends Ellen DeGeneres Against Allegations Of Toxic Workplace Culture

Kevin Hart is now publicly supporting his friend Ellen DeGeneres after the disgraced talk show host was accused of creating a toxic work environment that included multiple incidents of racial microaggressions at the hands of her top producers.

According to Buzzfeed, employees said the show’s “Be Kind” motto was strictly performative and did not extend to the actual staff. Employees claimed to have experienced racism, intimidation and scare tactics. Some current and former producers said that they were instructed not to speak directly to DeGeneres.

Since the report was published, others including Everybody Loves Raymond star Brad Garrett and DJ Tony Okungbowa have spoken out about their own negative experiences on the show. A #ReplaceEllen hashtag even appeared on Twitter with suggestions on who should dethrone the daytime talk show host.

Hart took to Instagram to posted a message, sharing his own personal experiences with DeGeneres, which have been positive.

“It’s crazy to see my friend go thru what she’s going thru publicly. I have known Ellen for years and I can honestly say that she’s one of the dopest people on the f-cking planet. She has treated my family and my team with love and respect from day 1,” wrote Hart.

The comedian blamed internet culture for how widespread the critiques have become.

“The internet has become a crazy world of negativity….we are falling in love with peoples down fall. It’s honestly sad…When did we get here,” he continued. “I stand by the ones that I know and that I love. Looking forward to the future where we get back to loving one another….this hate shit has to stop. Hopefully it goes out of style soon.”

MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 01: Kevin Hart attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 01, 2020 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Despite his support of DeGeneres, who stood by him after Hart’s own controversy around the Oscars last year, the comedian added that he was not trying to minimize the perspectives of the people who spoke out.

“This post is not meant to disregard the feelings of others and their experiences….It’s simply to show what my experiences have been with my friend. Love you for life Ellen,” he concluded.

Still, it didn’t stop people from criticizing Hart on social media. But he maintained in an Instagram video shared Tuesday that since DeGeneres is a friend “and I’m gonna do my best to do my best to be there for a friend.”