Kerry Washington And Giancarlo Esposito Lead Season Two Of Audible’s ‘The Prophecy’

Audible’s smash hit audio drama The Prophecy is back for a second season, and the stakes have never been higher. The immersive supernatural thriller once again places listeners inside a chilling world where faith, power, and survival collide. Produced by Audible, Simpson Street, and QCODE, Season Two reunites Emmy Award winner Kerry Washington with an all-star ensemble that now includes Giancarlo Esposito, Dulé Hill, Rhenzy Feliz, and Ebony Obsidian.

Season One introduced listeners to Dr. Virginia Edwards, a mother protecting her miracle child from forces determined to harness his powers. Now, Season Two raises the intensity. As natural disasters erupt, Virginia flees Detroit with her son Joshua, guided by visions that suggest her child is central to an ancient prophecy. Alongside her estranged husband Ryan, the devout Moses (Hill), and new allies Samson (Feliz) and Delilah (Obsidian), Virginia must outmaneuver billionaire cult leader Luther Bell, played with magnetic menace by Esposito.

The chance to voice Bell was an opportunity the seasoned actor couldn’t pass up. “I grew up in the theater and I listened to a lot of radio drama,” he explained. “Luther Bell was interesting to me because he is one of the richest men in the world, and you don’t see a view of the richest man in the world from a Black perspective. You often see it in our world from a tech perspective, a white perspective. But this man is someone who wants to cultivate a different kind of society. And so for me, he seemed enigmatic, not only a very wealthy person, but also someone who had political aspirations.”

For Washington, who returns as Dr. Edwards, stepping back into the world of The Prophecy was a deeply rewarding experience. “I’m so grateful for how much audiences responded to season one. The response was so overwhelming and really exciting, so to return to this character was really fun for me,” she told ESSENCE.

“Part of what’s great about it is that it is a thriller. I love the genre, the kind of supernatural thriller and the high stakes of this immersive world,” she continued. “And to get to do that in an audio format for me is really fun too, because there’s something very pure about the acting. It’s really just you and your voice and your emotions—it’s like there’s something so vulnerable about this work in audio, and I find it very fulfilling as an actor.”

Known for roles in Breaking Bad and The Mandalorian, Giancarlo admits that antagonists have always fascinated him because of their complexity. “The best villains are the complicated villains who are conflicted, and I’ve had success at this because I choose to be able to find their vulnerability,” he said. “Villains are calculated, and they’re not only thinking for themselves, they’re thinking for you too. So if I can think for you, then I can try to be ahead of you. And if you can see that, then that becomes a little more interesting for you as a viewer.”

As both star and producer, Washington sees The Prophecy as a project that reflects the type of storytelling she wants to champion moving forward. For her, the series resonates because it doesn’t shy away from the bigger questions at the heart of the human experience.

“Honestly, I just want to continue to make the kinds of content that I want to watch,” she said. “This series shows the roles of faith and of fear and the power to contribute to the goodness in mankind. Those are universal important themes to be exploring. And I think at Simpson Street, we like to ask the big questions about humanity, but also tell really specific character driven stories about people.”