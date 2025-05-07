Kerry Washington’s latest film, Shadow Force, is a deeply layered film that includes a heavy dose of action and emotion. In a recent video interview with ESSENCE, the actress opened up about playing Kyrah—a fiercely protective mother racing against time to save her son. With the movie’s release landing on Mother’s Day, Washington reflected on the personal weight that timing carried, especially as a mom herself.

The Emmy Award-winning actress also shared how the role demanded a different kind of endurance, stretching her emotionally and physically in ways she hadn’t anticipated. That challenge, she revealed, became part of the reward. Speaking about her on-screen bond with rising star Jahleel Kamera, Washington said building their connection amid high-stakes action was crucial. Rounding out the experience, she praised the ensemble cast—Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Method Man, and Omar Sy—for bringing a rare kind of magic to set.