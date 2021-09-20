Kerry Washington Honors Michael K. Williams on the Emmys Stage

Kerry Washington gave a heartfelt honor to late actor Michael K. Williams on the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday night.

While presenting the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series, a category in which the actor was now-posthumously nominated for his tortured performance as Montrose Freeman in HBO’s Lovecraft Country, Washington acknowledged the painful absence left by the actor’s untimely and unexpected passing.

​​”Michael was — It feels so crazy to say “was” — a brilliantly talented actor and a generous human being who has left us far too soon,” Washington said while preparing to read off the nominees.

Loading the player...

“Your excellence, your artistry will endure. We love you”

The honor ultimately went to Tobias Menzies for his performance on The Crown. However, neither Williams’ talent nor his powerful performance on Lovecraft Country, nor any other of his most memorable roles, will soon be forgotten.