Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show: A Defining Moment for Hip-Hop’s Hottest Act

Kendrick Lamar’s set at the Apple Music Super Bowl LIX Halftime Show was the culmination of a historic year—one where he not only cemented his dominance in hip-hop but also reshaped the cultural landscape. After dominating his long-standing feud with Drake, dropping the critically acclaimed GNX in November, and sweeping the 67th Annual Grammy Awards with “Not Like Us,” Lamar took the stage at the Caesars Superdome in New Orleans with something to prove.

The Compton native’s performance was introduced by none other than the iconic Samuel L. Jackson, dressed as Uncle Sam, setting the tone for a performance that would intertwine patriotism, protest, and personal triumph. “We’re on,” Jackson declared, before Kendrick emerged atop a 1987 Buick Grand National GNX, the rare car that inspired his latest album title.

Kicking things off with a brief snippet of the unreleased “Bodies,” Lamar immediately sent a message to his most devoted fans. Dressed in a custom varsity jacket by Martine Rose, featuring the word “Gloria” in a nod to record on GNX, he wasted no time launching into his set.

The show quickly gained momentum as Lamar performed “Reincarnated” and then previewed his No. 1 hit “Squabble Up”, which samples Debbie Deb’s “When I Hear Music.” This seamlessly transitioned into “HUMBLE.,” a standout track from the Pulitzer Prize-winning DAMN.

Flanked by dancers whose outfits were designed after the American flag, Lamar powered through “DNA”, followed by a sharp left turn into “Euphoria”, his first diss track aimed at Drake. As the tension built, he performed “Peekaboo”, another track from his most recent project, hinting at the inevitable moment the crowd was waiting for.

Instead of diving into his infamous diss track just yet, Lamar pivoted, bringing out SZA, who stunned in an all-red ensemble. Together, they performed “Luther”, their soulful collaboration sampling Marvin Gaye’s “If This World Were Mine.” The duo followed it up with “All the Stars”, their 2018 hit from the Black Panther soundtrack—then, it happened.

“I want to perform my favorite song,” Lamar teased, before finally launching into “Not Like Us”—the record that became an anthem after his public battle with Drake. With Serena Williams dancing on stage, the entire atmosphere was electric. While certain explicit lines were censored for the Super Bowl audience—most notably the word “pedophiles”, which was replaced with a scream—the infamous “A-minor” line remained untouched, leading to a deafening crowd sing-along.

For the grand finale, Lamar brought out DJ Mustard, the producer behind “Not Like Us,” to perform “TV Off.” As Lamar shouted “Muuuuussstttaaaard,” the moment served as the perfect conclusion to Kendrick’s banner year.