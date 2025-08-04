Kenan Thompson On ‘SNL’ Legacy, ‘Kenan & Kel,’ And Autotrader

Courtesy Autotrader

Kenan Thompson never chased the spotlight. It simply never left him. For more than three decades, the Atlanta-born performer has been a consistent force in American comedy—quietly radical in his ability to endure. He’s not just the longest-serving cast member in Saturday Night Live history, he’s the connective tissue between generations, tracing a golden thread from ‘90s Nickelodeon to prime-time sketch satire. And as SNL wraps its milestone 50th season, Thompson stands at a rare intersection: honoring a legacy while still actively building it.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – FEBRUARY 16: Kenan Thompson attends SNL50: The Anniversary Special on February 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

“Comedy in general has become a minefield because there’s much more awareness, everyone needs to be more mindful in their approach, and if they aren’t they get called out on it in a big way,” he says during our conversation, reflecting on his time at SNL, where he’s served as a mainstay through five presidential administrations and a revolving door of castmates. His presence on the show isn’t just historic; it’s stabilizing. He’s the glue, the utility player, the ace who rarely misses. But longevity in comedy is no accident—it’s a craft. “The landscape of comedy has a lot more responsibility to do it in a way that doesn’t necessarily hurt feelings, offend or push society backwards, which can be tough to do when we’re trying to laugh at ourselves along the way.”

Before he became a late-night mainstay, Thompson was already part of another cultural blueprint. This year marks the 25th anniversary of the Kenan & Kel finale, a moment that, for many Black millennials, signaled the end of an era in Black youth television. The duo—who brought wild physical comedy and heart to every orange soda-fueled sketch—became a symbol of joyful, unfiltered Black boyhood. “We were having so much fun, it was obvious, it became infectious,” Thompson reflects. “Watching [Kel’s] growth has been amazing. He has matured in such a thorough, professional way–his emails are super long and detailed. He’s a real thorough creator. We only have eyes to look out so I’m not aware of what my personal growth looks like—I know where I was and where I am—but I know what his looks like. It’s awesome watching your friends turn into grown ups, and be very serious about what they do.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – JULY 13: (L-R) Kel Mitchell and Kenan Thompson attend Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards 2024 at Barker Hangar on July 13, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

That unassuming sense of purpose has been central to his career. Whether on All That, in films like Good Burger, or voicing characters in animated favorites, Thompson has never been overly concerned with fanfare. He shows up, nails the line, and somehow—decade after decade—remains relevant in an industry allergic to age and familiarity.

Still, he finds new lanes to explore. His latest project is a collaboration with Autotrader, a campaign that speaks to another of his passions: cars. “I’ve always loved cars—from Hot Wheels to Matchbox and all that good stuff,” he says. “My Uncle Mike was the first person that really made me love what cars could do and be. He had a Nova with fat tires on the back. Every time he left the house from visiting my mom, I would ask him to spin his wheels.”

As far as the new campaign goes, Thompson says he’s proud to work with a company that helps make the process of buying a car feel more accessible—whether it’s someone’s first car or their dream ride. “I know what cars can do for people, and I know what it can do for your life,” he says. “I know what it’s like to not have one, or have one that you really like.”

The collaboration spotlights Autotrader’s new Auto Intelligence feature, which brings together the company’s suite of tools—from inventory and search to pricing and budgeting—into one seamless platform designed to make car shopping more intuitive, efficient, and easier than ever.

He, of course, is the through-line. Thompson shows up as his full, authentic self across every medium—live sketch, sitcoms, film, and animation. He’s brand awareness personified, with a voice and presence so recognizable, they’ve become part of the culture’s subconscious. His brilliance lies in the time he’s taken to become a generational voice without ever needing to declare it.

Thompson makes it look easy, but the truth is: comedy has changed dramatically since he entered the game. The rules are different. But Thompson’s gift is timeless.

If this chapter of his life had a title, he says, it might be These Are The Times We’ve Prayed For. Fitting. Because Kenan Thompson isn’t just surviving in comedy—he’s thriving. And in a business built on short attention spans, his is a career that demands we pay attention.

