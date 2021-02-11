7 Times Kelly Rowland Served Us Superior Vocals

Kelly Rowland has been snatching our wigs with her three-octave vocal range for years. Since stepping into the spotlight on Star Search as a part of Girls Tyme, she has belted out originals and covers that continued to blow us away during her time in Destiny’s Child, and later as a solo artist.

Rowland, who turns 40 today, has applied her powerful vocals to memorable tracks in the R&B, pop, and EDM genres, making her the beauty to go to when you need a strong alto to belt out a few notes or take your harmony to the next level. Here’s a look back at seven times the star served us superior vocals over the years.

When She Slayed The National Anthem

Rowland gave a moving performance of “The Star Spangled Banner” while standing in solidarity with breast cancer survivors before a game between the Chicago Bears and New York Giants.

When She Brought It In The Booth

A barefaced Rowland belted out a beautiful version of the Carole King classic, “You’ve Got a Friend,” in the studio during this media appearance.

When She Took Over France

David Guetta and Rowland performed “When Love Takes Over” live in front of an energetic crowd at the annual Fete de la Musique music festival in France in 2009.

When She Showed Out At The NFL Thanksgiving Halftime Show

Rowland continued to serve vocals while she tossed round her bundles and kept up with the choreography during the 2004 Thanksgiving Halftime Show. We stan a coordinated Queen!

When She Belted Backstage At The 2000 Billboards

Kelly’s skills were centerstage when she joined her Destiny’s Child bandmates inthis gospel harmony. Her tone amplified the efforts beautifully.

When She Took Her Voice Down Under

Rowland performed a sickening version of “Proud Mary” alongside The Voice Australia contestant Fasika Ayallew.

When She Gave Us A Set From The Living Room

Rowland served up a cup of steaming “Coffee” during this intimate home performance.