Kelly Rowland, Method Man And Robin Thede Come Together For ‘Relationship Goals’

Kelly Rowland – Courtesy of Schure Media Group, Cliff “Method Man” Smith – Photo Credit: Robin Harper, Robin Thede – Photo Credit: Reginald Cunningham

Amazon MGM Studios has officially announced Relationship Goals, a new romantic comedy starring Kelly Rowland and Cliff “Method Man” Smith. Directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Linda Mendoza, the film is inspired by Pastor Michael Todd’s New York Times bestselling book Relationship Goals: How to Win at Dating, Marriage, and Sex.

Relationship Goals is set to be a heartfelt and humorous exploration of love at every stage of courtship, aiming to inspire audiences with its take on modern relationships. The film’s screenplay was penned by Laura Lekkos, with previous drafts written by Michael Elliot and Cory Tynan. Rowland and Bart Lipton will serve as executive producers.

Rowland, fresh off her leading role in Tyler Perry’s Mea Culpa, brings her star power and charm to the project. With a career spanning film, television, and music, she has captivated audiences in projects like Think Like A Man and Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow. Method Man, an NAACP Image Award winner, is best known for his standout role in Power Book II: Ghost and recent performances in On the Come Up and Bad Shabbos.

Joining the cast are A Black Lady Sketch Show creator and six-time Emmy nominee Robin Thede, alongside Flamin’ Hot star Annie Gonzalez, and DeVon Franklin, the film’s producer, has built a reputation for uplifting and inspirational storytelling, having produced hits like Breakthrough and Miracles From Heaven.

With a best-selling book as its foundation, an all-star cast, and a director with a proven track record in comedy, Relationship Goals is shaping up to be a must-watch.