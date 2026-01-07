Kelly Rowland And Method Man Balance Romance, Faith, And Ambition In ‘Relationship Goals’

Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

When Relationship Goals arrives on Prime Video next month, expect to see a film with that classic, rom-com feel, but includes elements that give it a different rhythm than your typical love story. Led by Kelly Rowland and Method Man, the upcoming release delves into the pressure to succeed, and the sacrifices it takes to reach your goals.

Rowland plays Leah Caldwell, a sharp, disciplined television producer on the verge of breaking through a major barrier as she competes to run New York’s top morning show. She’s focused, and isn’t interested in distractions of any kind. Her world gets shaken up when her ex, Jarrett Roy—played by Cliff “Method Man” Smith—reappears as her professional rival. Jarrett claims he’s changed, citing his devotion to Mike Todd’s bestselling book as proof, but whether Leah believes him is another story.

For Method Man, the role came to be from a long-standing professional interest. He recalls first wanting to connect with producer DeVon Franklin nearly a decade ago. “I always wanted to work with this guy,” he says. “One, because he gets it. And two, I thought I could add on to whatever vision he had.” Once Rowland signed on, things became even more appealing. After watching her performance in Mea Culpa, he felt the pairing could work. “Now, we have a completed movie that I’m very proud to be a part of,” he says.

Method Man and Kelly Rowland in ‘Relationship Goals.’ Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

The movie’s faith-based themes are a driving force behind the story, and Method Man sees the book as helping to add context. “The way the book is interpreted in the movie, it shows that even my character, Jarrett, who’s sort of in a rebrand phase, uses the book not just to show him where he’s going, but where he could be.” In Relationship Goals, his character’s transformation is sincere, but imperfect at times.

Rowland approached Leah with a bit of familiarity. As a self-described rom-com enthusiast, she cites The Best Man, Pretty Woman, and My Best Friend’s Wedding as longtime favorites. Her love for the genre helped guide her performance, but it was Leah’s personal life that held her attention. “I got drenched in Leah’s world,” she says. “She was just so interesting of a character and I wanted to do a deeper dive with her.”

In the film, Leah is positioned as a woman taught to choose between career and love, a push-and-pull that Rowland knows well. “I figure it out every day,” she says of balancing work and family in her own life. “Sometimes something takes a backseat. You’re just trying to make sure everybody takes a front seat, but that’s almost impossible.”

Article continues after video.

The chemistry between Rowland and Method Man becomes apparent in their very first scene together. Behind the camera, Rowland doesn’t hesitate when asked about her co-star. “He nailed Jarrett to the T,” she says. “He came to set prepared. He was kind, charming, and funny.” Method Man returns the praise just as directly, noting that Rowland’s presence elevated the project. “Kelly killed it,” he says. Their shared background as musicians-turned-actors adds another layer of connection, which viewers will see on screen.

Directed by Linda Mendoza, the film benefits from the trust between her and the cast. Rowland previously worked with Mendoza on Grown-ish and Girlfriends, and felt comfortable working with her again. “She pushed me, and she kept it real with me,” Rowland says. Pastor Mike Todd, the film’s creator, also spoke to the beauty of the project, and all of its moving parts.

Pastor Michael Todd, Natalie Todd, and Robin Thede in ‘Relationship Goals.’ Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

“This film is an extension of my wife and I’s heart to help people win in relationships,” he says. “I first shared this message at our church, where it reached millions, then it became a book that transformed relationships of all kinds. My prayer is that this movie inspires the world.”

“Working with Linda was an absolute joy—her excellence and vision brought this story to life in a powerful way,” Todd adds. “Seeing Kelly Rowland, one-third of Destiny’s Child, as the lead was truly a dream come true. Method Man representing relational transformation is a picture our culture desperately needs. Partnering with Devon Franklin was a win because he understood the vision and helped bring it to the world.”

By the time the film reaches its final act, Relationship Goals tells a necessary story about accountability. For Leah and Jarrett, the challenge isn’t deciding whether love is possible at this point, it’s deciding whether they’re truly ready to pursue it.

Amazon MGM Studios’ Relationship Goals premieres February 4, 2026 on Prime Video.