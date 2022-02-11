Birthday Slay! Kelly Rowland Is Finer Than Ever At 41

Kelly Rowland is rolling into her 40’s looking finer than ever! The ageless Aquarian queen turns 41 today, and she is not at all shy about showing out in celebration of her latest rotation around the sun.

Her bright smile, flawless skin, carefree attitude, and of course, eternally bangin’ body are the stuff mood boards and “goals” hashtags are made of. On social media in particular, the sultry songstress is everyone’s homegirl in their head as she serves up fashionable looks, coupled-up cuteness with husband Tim Weatherspoon, and sweet shots of mama duties with sons Titan and Noah.

Naturally, she makes sure to snatch our edges right out of the follicle on occasion.

We’re wishing Miss Rowland a huge happy birthday!! In celebration of her big day, take a look at some of Kelly’s most effortless recent slays:

