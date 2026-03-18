Kehlani Announces Self-Titled Album, Reveals Cover Art

Photo Credit: Phillip Faraone

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Kehlani has officially announced her fifth studio album. The self-titled project, Kehlani, is set to arrive April 24 via Atlantic Records, marking her first full-length release since 2024’s Crash.

The singer shared the news on Tuesday (March 17), revealing the album cover and confirming that the release will coincide with her 31st birthday. Its artwork keeps the focus on the artist, aligning with the decision to title the project after herself at this stage in her career. The announcement follows a steady buildup in recent months, led by the release of “Folded,” which gained strong traction and earned Kehlani her first Grammy Award wins earlier this year in the Best R&B Performance and Best R&B Song categories.

Kehlani also confirmed that alternate cover editions of the album will be available for a limited time through her official website, giving fans early access to exclusive versions as the rollout continues.

The announcement arrives ahead of a busy summer for the singer. Kehlani is scheduled to make her debut at the ESSENCE Festival of Culture, joining a lineup that includes Latto, Cardi B, Patti LaBelle, and Brandy & Monica. With a new album on the way and a major festival appearance on the horizon, the coming months are shaping up to be a defining period for the artist.

Take a look at the cover for Kehlani’s eponymous album below.