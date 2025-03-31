In Duplicity, Tyler Perry’s latest thriller, Meagan Tandy and Kat Graham take on roles that challenge perception, morality, and trust. In a sit-down with ESSENCE, the two stars opened up about the emotional weight and intensity of their characters. For Tandy, portraying Fela meant stepping into the shoes of a woman whose true intentions remain unclear until the film’s final moments—adding layers of tension and intrigue to the story. She also reflected on the experience of working with Tyler Perry for the first time, noting the uniqueness of his creative process.

Kat Graham discussed how the script immediately stood out for its bold exploration of systemic corruption and abuse of power. She spoke to the film’s layered approach to issues like police violence and the failures of the justice system, particularly through her character Marley’s lens. Duplicity doesn’t offer easy answers—but through Graham and Tandy’s performances, it forces viewers to ask difficult questions.