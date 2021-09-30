Watch Karrueche Tran Shake Up LA in the New Trailer for “Games People Play” Season 2

4-time Emmy winner Karrueche Tran will join the cast of BET’s popular sports drama series Games People Play in its upcoming second season.

Based on Angela Burt-Murray’s book Games Divas Play, the sexy and suspenseful one-hour drama follows the lives, loves, and scandals surrounding the fictional LA Vipers NBA team. Co-executive produced by Tracey Edmonds, Burt-Murray, and Vanessa Middleton, the show centers primarily on Sarunas J. Jackson as Marques King, a new team recruit with secrets and scandals in both his romantic and professional life and Lauren London as Vanessa, his devoted wife (with a few secrets of her own). Watch the teaser trailer below:

Tran will join the cast as Eden Lazlo, the team owner’s daughter and newly named VP of basketball operations who not only has a lot to prove in her new position, but promises to pose yet a new complication in Marques’ life.

Jackie Long, Parker McKenna Posey, Karen Obilom, Brandi Denise, and Kendall Kyndall round out the primary cast, with recurring roles from Vanessa Bell Calloway, Vanessa Simmons, Shaun Robinson. Season 2 boasts cameos from Cynthia Bailey, Nazanin Mandi, Hitman Holla, and Leon among others.

The second season of Games People Play premieres Tuesday, October 19, at 10 PM ET.