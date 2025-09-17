Karen Pittman On Mia Jordan’s Fiery New Chapter In ‘The Morning Show’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

In Season 4 of Apple TV+’s acclaimed series The Morning Show, audiences will find Mia Jordan in a very different place than when they last saw her. Played by Emmy-nominated actress Karen Pittman, Mia has long been the behind-the-scenes force in the UBA newsroom. But this season, the actress says, her character is stepping into her power, unapologetically.

“Mia is very decidedly a character that is heard but not seen, right as we’ve seen her over three seasons,” Pittman told ESSENCE. “But in season four, she wants to be heard and seen, right? And that’s very much a leap that as an actor I had to take that I wanted to be believable in the character.”

The obstacles that Mia faces mirror the real frustrations and resilience of women who rise through the ranks in corporate spaces, only to find their voices sidelined. For Pittman, translating that experience on-screen was critical. She credits her work on Forever with sharpening her instincts, allowing her to embody Mia’s newfound boldness while keeping her grounded in a recognizable truth.

“That deep sense of disappointment and betrayal that Black women can feel when they reach a certain level and they realize that discrimination is going to change the course of their career—many of us have experienced that,” Pittman said. “But what you don’t expect is that you are going to experience it with women who are like-minded or who are allies or advocates on behalf of you. And this season Mia decides—she don’t f*** with that no more.”

Pittman, who earned an Emmy nomination for her work last season, says she now feels freer than ever. “It was an interesting experience that imposter syndrome just kind of fell away,” she shared. “I decided I wasn’t going to campaign for anything anymore. I am here. I’ve shown my worth. I’m here to represent the best of what I had. Not because I’m looking for something, but because I know I’m truly excellent.”

The fourth season of The Morning Show premieres September 17 on Apple TV+.