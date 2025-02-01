Michael Owens/Getty Images

The Kansas City Chiefs’ Heart of the Kingdom campaign is more than just a tribute—it’s a powerful acknowledgment of the Black women whose influence has shaped the lives and careers of Chiefs players, staff, and cheerleaders. Launched in honor of Black History Month and Women’s History Month, the campaign offers an intimate look at the mentors, matriarchs, and trailblazers who have provided the foundation for success on and off the field.

This year, the initiative carries even greater significance as two Black quarterbacks prepare to face off in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans—a historic moment in the sport’s evolution. In nearly six decades of Super Bowl history, only eight Black quarterbacks have started in the big game, a stark reminder of the barriers Black athletes have had to break through. Heart of the Kingdom embodies that same spirit of resilience, recognizing the Black women whose wisdom, love, and sacrifices have been instrumental in paving the way for these milestones.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, offensive tackle Chukwuebuka Godrick, and defensive tackle Chris Jones will all take part in the series, sharing deeply personal reflections on the Black women who have guided them—be it a mother, grandmother, teacher, or mentor. Each episode will capture the emotions, lessons, and legacies these women have left behind, offering a heartfelt tribute to their impact.

“Success is never achieved alone—it takes a village,” said Lara Krug, Chief Media and Marketing Officer and Executive Vice President of Marketing. “This Black History and Women’s History Month initiative honors those who uplift, guide, inspire, and shape the journeys of our players, coaches, and staff—both on and off the field. By celebrating their impact, we pay tribute to their legacy and inspire future generations to break barriers and make history.”

According to the Chiefs, the initiative underscores the team’s commitment to diverse storytelling, showcasing untold narratives that highlight the role of Black women in sports. Through Heart of the Kingdom, the franchise continues to deepen its connection with fans, celebrating the personal journeys that define the players and staff beyond the game.