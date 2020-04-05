Kandi Burruss Reveals ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Reunion Will Be Filmed Online

Photo by: Tommy Garcia/Bravo

The global coronavirus outbreak has put a number of film and television projects on hold, but fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta may not have to wait for the show’s season 12 reunion.

During an Instagram Live chat, Kandi Burruss revealed that producers had reached out to the women about filming an online reunion. “They let us know the other day that we are going to be … we’re going to have to do, I guess, an online type of reunion situation,” she said.

Burruss also dished that things were already heating up in the group chat, which means there could be tons of drama ahead at the reunion. “Some of the girls was going back and forth, you would’ve thought it had been a reunion on the text messages,” Burruss said. “I said, ‘Damn! Can y’all save all this for the actual reunion? We don’t get paid for your text messages to be all out of pocket.’ You know what I mean? It’s a mess!”

Host and executive producer Andy Cohen tested positive for COVID-19 back in March. He’s since made a full recovery and has been working from home. Cohen told The Hollywood Reporter that he’s been watching cuts various of Real Housewives series, “I’m about to screen the finale of Atlanta and give notes on that. We’re trying to figure out how we can do this Atlanta reunion, since we hadn’t taped one yet.”