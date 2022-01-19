VP Kamala Harris has just been immortalized in wax.

Madame Tussauds New York Times Square revealed brand new iconic wax figures of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris’ in the newly refreshed Oval Office Experience on Tuesday, coinciding with the one-year anniversary of their presidential inauguration ceremony.

While Madame Tussauds always creates a wax figure of the new sitting president, Harris’ figure is a break in tradition. She is now the first-ever Vice President to be granted the honor of a Madame Tussauds iconic wax figure.

Loading the player...

Photo by BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

Each wax figure required approximately six months to complete. But rather than taking time off from their busy schedules running the nation to pose and be cast for the figures, the President and VP were not actually physically part of the wax-sculpting process. To achieve an exact likeness of the U.S. leaders’ faces, a team of studio artists in London researched hundreds of images to meticulously capture all their individual nuances.

Guests can visit President Biden and Vice President Harris’ figures wearing recreations of the outfits they wore at the 46th inauguration ceremony in 2020. President Biden’s figure is dressed in a midnight blue Ralph Lauren suit, white dress shirt with a French cuff and a lavender tie, complimented by navy and gold U.S. Senator cufflinks and a United States flag lapel pin, which was crafted by Madame Tussauds designers.

VP Harris’ look was a custom creation by designer Christopher John Rogers, who also created the symbolic and elegant purple coat and dress she wore at the inauguration. Her figure wears a short version of the same coat, along with a gold and pearl necklace, pearl earrings, bracelets and rings, which have also been replicated to complete the authentic look.

You can visit Madam Vice President at the Oval Office experience at Madame Tussauds in Times Square starting today.