Jordan Chiles Reportedly Has ‘No Plans’ To Return Her Bronze Medal

Bronze medalist Jordan Chiles of the United States poses for photos during the victory ceremony of women’s floor exercise of artistic gymnastics at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France, Aug. 5, 2024. (Photo by Cao Can/Xinhua via Getty Images)

On Friday, Romanian gymnast Ana Barbosu was formally awarded the bronze medal in floor exercise originally allocated to Jordan Chiles. However, Chiles’ original physical medal is still in her possession.

This news comes from a report from USA Today Sports, in which two knowledgeable sources who each wish to remain anonymous revealed that there are currently “no plans” for Chiles to return the bronze medal she accepted in the historic all-Black womens gymnastics podium moment on August 5th.

In the latest development surrounding Chiles’ medal, the USA submitted an appeal of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS)’s decision to strip the gymnast’s medal, with timestamped video evidence supporting the appeal. However, CAS has claimed their decision is final, saying they are unable to reopen the case. As such, USA Gymnastics has announced plans to take the matter to the Swiss high court.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 05: Simone Biles of USA (L) and Jordan Chiles of USA (R) celebrate silver and bronze medals for USA while women´s floo exercise final on day ten of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 05, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Markus Gilliar – GES Sportfoto/Getty Images)

In the meantime, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) gave Romania the clearance (and presumably the official hardware) to award Barbosu with her own bronze in the absence of the one Chiles still reportedly has in her possession.

“The FIG (International Gymnastics Federation) adjusted ranking is based on a final CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) award, which is binding on all the parties,” the IOC said in a statement to USA Today Sports. “While a challenge in the Swiss Federal Supreme Court is still possible, the CAS award is immediately enforceable and Ms. Barbosu is entitled to receive the bronze medal.”

Though the Romanian Federation of Gymnastics did proceed with awarding Barbosu in a special ceremony, the organization publicly stressed that their appeal to the decision was never done with the intention to strip Chiles of the medal she earned. In their resolution, they requested that both Barbosu and Chiles share a bronze due to the error in judging, and reported that USA Gymnastics agreed. However, CAS refused this option.

“FRG never agreed on taking away a medal,” their statement read.

PARIS, FRANCE – AUGUST 02: (BROADCAST-OUT) Olympian Jordan Chiles of Team United States poses on the Today Show Set on August 02, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Kristy Sparow/Getty Images)

Chiles has yet to comment on the prospect of returning her medal to the IOC, but in her first public statement since the controversy began, she said the IOC’s decision “feels unjust.” However, she expressed that she has confidence that justice will be done as it pertains to her status as a bronze medalist.

“I will approach this challenge as I have others––and will make every effort to ensure that justice is done,” she wrote. “I believe that at the end of this journey, the people in control will do the right thing.”