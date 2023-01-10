Watch: Jonathan Majors Plays The Perfect Villain In New Trailer For ‘Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania’

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Marvel released the trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania during the College Football Playoff National Championship Monday night, and it featured a calmly menacing Jonathan Majors as the film’s main antagonist, Kang, the Conqueror.

In the video footage, Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) can be seen accepting an offer from Kang, hoping to get back the years he lost during Avengers: Endgame. Kang can be heard saying, “I’m the man who can give you the one thing you want… Time.” When this agreement seems to backfire, and that’s where the real excitement starts. Towards the conclusion of the trailer, the film’s primary characters battle it out in the Quantum Realm, showing a fatigued Ant-Man fighting for survival.

Courtesy of Marvel Studios

Directed by Peyton Reed and produced by Kevin Feige and Stephen Broussard, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania stars Michael Douglas and Michelle Pfeiffer, who reprise their roles as Hank Pym and Janet Van Dyne, alongside Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, Katy O’Brian, William Jackson Harper, and Bill Murray.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jeff Loveness penned the screenplay for the third installment of the Ant-Man franchise, and is also set to write the upcoming Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. While nothing official is known about the film, the new movie will be critical to the saga’s finale and will feature Majors as the titular villain.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania hits theaters on February 17. Take a look at the full trailer below.