John Legend Announces “Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour”

Today, 13-time Grammy Award-winning artist John Legend announced that he will celebrate a milestone in his illustrious career with the Get Lifted 20th Anniversary World Tour. In a triumphant return to the stage, the globally renowned singer-songwriter is set to revisit his groundbreaking debut album, Get Lifted, with a series of performances spanning over 40 cities across the UK, Europe, and North America.

The tour kicks off on May 27 at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, UK, before making stops at some of the world’s most iconic venues, including The O2 in London, Ziggo Dome in Amsterdam, Accor Arena in Paris, Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and Barclays Center in New York. With additional dates to be announced, fans worldwide can expect a celebration of Legend’s signature blend of soul, R&B, and timeless storytelling.

Alongside his full band, Legend’s setlist will highlight the entirety of Get Lifted, which won three statues at the 48th Annual Grammy Awards, including Best Male R&B Vocal Performance for “Ordinary People,” Best R&B Album, and Best New Artist. The show promises a mix of fan favorites, and fresh interpretations of hits like “Used to Love U,” “Number One,” and more. Beyond celebrating his debut album, Legend will also perform selections from his extensive catalog, showcasing the artistry and depth he has cultivated over the past twenty years.

To mark the tour’s announcement, Legend is scheduled to appear on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where he will take the stage as both a talk and musical guest. He will perform a reimagined version of “Used to Love U” featuring Black Thought, backed by The Roots. This collaboration is part of Get Lifted (20th Anniversary)—a deluxe reissue of the album featuring contributions from Tems, Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, and Simi. The special release includes 11 bonus tracks, comprising rare B-sides, previously unreleased recordings, and eight brand-new remixes, further expanding the legacy of the seminal album.

Pre-sales for the European dates will begin on Wednesday, March 19, with general ticket sales launching on Friday, March 21. North American pre-sales follow on Wednesday, March 26, with general sales opening Friday, March 28. Fans eager to secure their spot can find further details at johnlegend.com.