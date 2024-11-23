John Legend Celebrates Two Decades Of ‘Get Lifted’ With A Reimagined Release

Photo Credit: Danny Clinch

When John Legend unveiled his debut album in 2004, he couldn’t have anticipated the extraordinary legacy it would build over the next two decades. Now, with the release of Get Lifted (20th Anniversary Edition), the singer revisits the project that launched his career and redefined the boundaries of R&B, hip-hop, and neo-soul. The deluxe digital edition, available now, offers fans a refreshed take on a timeless classic with remixes, rare tracks, and collaborations that bring new energy to the music.

The 20th Anniversary Edition features 11 bonus tracks, including remixes with iconic artists like Tems, Killer Mike, Lil Wayne, Simi, and Black Thought. Two previously unreleased tracks—“Do What I Gotta Do” and “Just In Time”—offer fans an intimate glimpse into Legend’s creative process during the Get Lifted era. The album’s revival doesn’t stop there; it will also be available as a 3LP vinyl in 2025, with all copies signed by Legend.

Reflecting on the challenges of crafting the original album, the award-winning entertainer recalled the struggles of being an aspiring artist trying to find his sound. “A lot of the writing for that album was happening when I was unsigned, so a lot of the challenge was just trying to figure out what was going to work to get me an opportunity to put the music out to the world,” he explains. “I was trying to get a record deal for over five years and getting told no by record labels left and right.”

It wasn’t until Kanye West took a chance on Legend, signing him to GOOD Music, that things began to change. Working with West on The College Dropout and touring together opened doors for University of Pennsylvania graduate. That same year, he earned a record deal with Columbia, and Get Lifted was ready to hit shelves The album’s breakout single, “Ordinary People,” became an anthem that defined Legend’s artistry. “When it finally came out, for it to work the way it did, especially because of my second single, it was really beautiful to see it start to come together and connect with people,” he tells ESSENCE.

For the anniversary edition, Legend collaborated with artists who provided an invigorating feel to Legend’s debut—but the remixes don’t just rehash the original tracks. “Every single artist that we asked to be part of the remix, I’m a fan of,” Legend says. “They have new beats, new energy, new vibes, and then, of course, new guest artists. It really brought a fresh perspective to the music, and it made me excited to reconnect with the music again.”

Get Lifted was a defining album for the Ohio-born artist, blending multiple genres in a way that was both timeless and groundbreaking. “I felt like the time period when it happened, it was after neo-soul had already peaked, and so it was almost like my response to neo-soul in a way,” Legend reflects. “Incorporating hip-hop and gospel as well, and making something that felt fresh.” Legend’s commitment to songwriting is a thread that runs deeply through his work, then and now.

The physical format of music, particularly the upcoming vinyl editions, also plays a significant role in preserving the original album’s impact. “There’s always going to be people that want to hold something, read the liner notes, and play the vinyl on their turntables at home,” Legend states. “Especially when you’re celebrating an anniversary like this, it’s nice to have a commemorative thing you can hold onto. This album means something to people because they can remember 20 years ago when they started listening to it and what it meant to them back then.”

As Get Lifted (20th Anniversary Edition) rekindles the magic of a pioneering debut, it also serves as a testament to Legend’s enduring artistry. The album remains a masterclass in musical storytelling, connecting generations of fans and proving that great music, much like great artists, only gets better with time.