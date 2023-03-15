Photo by Lia Toby/Getty Images

At only 30 years old, John Boyega is more accomplished than most.

Having risen to prominence in 2015 with his role as Finn in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, the British Nigerian actor has appeared in several films, including Detroit, Pacific Rim: Uprising, and The Woman King. In 2020, he won a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Lee Logan in Steve McQueen’s anthology series Small Axe. In being a successful entertainer, the feeling of normalcy escapes him at times, but with a certain amount of awareness the “regular” life can exist for anyone.

Now, the acclaimed actor is set to appear alongside Jamie Foxx and Teyona Parris in the upcoming project, They Cloned Tyrone. He recently sat down with HighSnobiety to discuss the new film, navigating life as a young man, and the difficulty of dating. “The 20s are the trenches of figuring yourself out and deciding who you want to be,” he said during his interview. Just a few days before his 31st birthday, Boyega spoke about what it was like working on the highly acclaimed ensemble movie for Netflix.

Courtesy of Netflix

“It was fun,” he said. “[It’s] like four characters within one project and that to me is a massive opportunity and they’re very different in age.” In being so versatile as an actor, one would think that Boyega has lived hundreds of lives, spending most of his time indulging in whatever comes to mind, when in fact, the Breaking star is a “homebody,” who mostly enjoys outdoor activities and interacting with his loved ones.

As not only a young man but a notable figure, Boyega also loves to attend parties and go on dates. While he is extremely satisfied with his dating life, the Critics’ Choice Award winner said that “everyone defines dating differently. For me, it’s actually intentionally getting to know somebody for a relationship.” Intimate connections for celebrities are no easy task, especially if the person next to Boyega isn’t used to the limelight, “but most of the time it’s good,” he said.

“There’s some great people out there,” he added, describing his current perception of the world’s dating pool. “It’s just about who matches, who’s good for you and their readiness, too. I always like going on [dates] when I can, when somebody agrees and they’re not too scared.”