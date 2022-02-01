Joe Morton And Tracey Moore To Host New Crackle Original Series, ‘Inside The Black Box’

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Inc. announced that Inside the Black Box will premiere exclusively on Crackle on February 17th, 2022. The 10-episode series is hosted by Emmy Award-winning actor Joe Morton and producer Tracey Moore.

Inside the Black Box will highlight the many of today’s prominent creatives of color, ranging from actors to producers to directors, writers, and musicians. The show also attempts to further the discussion about the role race plays in the entertainment industry.

Each hour-long episode seeks to provide life lessons and history for the audience of young artists and viewers alike, as well as exciting performance exercises, and the reflection from A-list guests about how one’s complexion impacted the journey to success in their respective fields.

“Inside the Black Box is a platform for an honest conversation of the Black experience in Hollywood and to let these stories unfold in a manner never seen before in the mainstream media world,” said Moore, the show’s co-host. “As a celebrity acting coach, I am excited to showcase the talent of a variety of actors that shine. In understanding the challenges and the obstacles that continued to occur in the industry, I want us to focus on better solutions and opportunities.”

The star-studded list of artists being interviewed on Inside the Black Box include Phylicia Rashad, Raven-Symoné, Marc John Jefferies, Da’Vinchi, Norm Lewis, directors Darnell Martin and Salli Richardson-Whitfield, and casting director and producer Leah Daniels Butler, just to name a few.

Produced by Landmark Studio Group and distributed by Screen Media, Inside the Black Box will join The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman, Mama Flora’s Family, and Having Our Say: The Delaney Sisters First 100 Years in Crackle’s The Black Entertainment Channel; with Rachel Weintraub and David Kolin—who also created the series—executive producing alongside Moore, Morton, Scott Weinstock, Bob Maurer, Philippe Guelton, Darren Olive, and David Ozer.

“Inside the Black Box is such an exceptionally powerful series and we are very proud to have this ground-breaking title premiere on Crackle,” said Jeff Meier head of programming for Crackle Plus. “Recorded in front of a live studio audience, this series defies conventional categories by melding interviews with performances and embodies the kind of compelling original programming we are adding to our ever-expanding slate in order to better serve our diversified audience.”

Added Morton, “Inside The Black Box is a space that reigns with pride; a safe haven where artists of color can learn from their ancestry, exchange ideas, celebrate their history, and grow, within the here and now.”