J.I.D. Blends Hip-Hop And Childhood Nostalgia With The New Record, “Hey Tony!”

J.I.D. has had one hell of a year, already. In the aftermath of his critically-acclaimed fourth studio release God Does Like Ugly, the Atlanta rapper received two Grammy nominations at February’s ceremony, and just embarked on a world tour in support of the album. His current level of success is the result of long hours in the studio, and an unwavering dedication to his craft. Now, he has reached another milestone. It’s a bit nostalgic for most of us, and it’s an achievement that would make the inner child in us all extremely proud.

In a new collaboration, J.I.D. partnered with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes to create a brand new jingle for the cereal brand titled “HEY TONY!” It’s an upbeat anthem that aims to inspire today’s youth by highlighting perseverance, following one’s dreams, and the importance of being “great.” (Make sure you say the word in your best Tony the Tiger voice, it gives it an added effect.) J.I.D., a working musician whose schedule is busier than most, said that this partnership with Frosted Flakes felt right from the very beginning.

“It was easy and organic, because we all grew up eating Frosted Flakes,” he said. “I even loved the opportunity to put the Hip-Hop twist on [the song]; it gives a different meaning to it, and a different visual to it. So, when the opportunity presented itself, I didn’t even second guess it.” As far as the creation of the song, J.I.D. explained that he “pulled from childhood memories,” which helped to reflect the motivational energy of Tony the Tiger, along with the mood boost the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes cereal provides.

The new song launch was paired with limited-edition Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes, Tony the Tiger and J.I.D “Day Ones” merchandise and a Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes “Day Ones” box with featuring the East Atlanta native on the front, illustrated exclusively for this collectible drop. The dream of so many children is to see themselves on a cereal box. Athletes like Michael Jordan, Muhammad Ali, Serena Williams, Simone Biles, and a short list of others, have achieved this feat, so naturally, it was an honor for J.I.D. to say that he’s done the same.

“That was hard—it’s something you can’t even really draw up,” the Never Story rapper said. “As you progress through whatever field you’re in; whether it’s sports, arts, or whatever, you can think of it, will this ever really happen? So when the opportunity presented itself, it was a dream in itself, and what made it even better was that it’s something that I align with. Breakfast is one of the most important meals of the day; the first thing that you put into your body. I work out in the morning, so anything that adds to a healthier lifestyle, I’m all for it.”

Adding to the gravity of this monumental accomplishment, the new record debuted at the Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes “Day Ones” Bowl Game. The showcase featured an exciting pep rally by the rapper’s alma mater, the Stephenson High School “Sonic Sound” Marching Band, and four games of 7×7 football between four local teams competing for the championship title. Plus, all four squads received a donation from Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes – Mission Tiger, to support funding for new equipment, improving facilities, all in efforts to promote growth and development both on and off the field.

As a father himself, J.I.D. sees this partnership with Kellogg’s Frosted Flakes as something that his child can be impacted by as well. From its inception, Hip-Hop has always been about making a way, regardless of the obstacles. While the cereal brand’s core beliefs of confidence, optimism and reaching your potential, may be marketed towards the youth, the aforementioned values are something that one can take with them throughout life.

“Having a child, you understand the importance of inspiration and following your dreams a bit more,” he said. “I have a son, and having him be a part of the record saying, ‘Hey, Tony,’—that’s super cool to me, because he’s going to remember that forever. Also, hearing that nostalgic phrase being repeated, that’s going to pull something out of you, no matter how old you are.”