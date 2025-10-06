HomeEntertainment

Jesse Williams On The Beauty Of The Amalfi Coast, Producing Television, And ‘Hotel Costiera’

The Prime Video series blends the genres of action, comedy, and drama all into one, making one of the year’s most anticipated shows.
By Okla Jones ·
It’s not every day that Jesse Williams gets to trade a film set for the sun-drenched shores of southern Italy—but with Hotel Costiera, the Emmy-nominated actor and producer does just that. Set along the dazzling Amalfi Coast, the six-episode Prime Video series captures the beauty, mystery, and humor of life in one of the world’s most cinematic places.

Williams stars as Daniel De Luca, a half-Italian ex-Marine who becomes a “fixer” at a luxury hotel while investigating the disappearance of the owner’s daughter. Equal parts action, comedy, and noir-tinged drama, the show unfolds against a backdrop of sea cliffs, vintage cars, and secrets hidden beneath the surface.

Beyond leading the series, Williams also serves as an executive producer, a role that’s expanded his creative reach. “As a producer, you always have to scan the field and think about the end result,” he tells ESSENCE.

Hotel Costiera is now available on Prime Video.

