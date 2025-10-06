Jesse Williams On The Beauty Of The Amalfi Coast, Producing Television, And ‘Hotel Costiera’

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready…

It’s not every day that Jesse Williams gets to trade a film set for the sun-drenched shores of southern Italy—but with Hotel Costiera, the Emmy-nominated actor and producer does just that. Set along the dazzling Amalfi Coast, the six-episode Prime Video series captures the beauty, mystery, and humor of life in one of the world’s most cinematic places.

Williams stars as Daniel De Luca, a half-Italian ex-Marine who becomes a “fixer” at a luxury hotel while investigating the disappearance of the owner’s daughter. Equal parts action, comedy, and noir-tinged drama, the show unfolds against a backdrop of sea cliffs, vintage cars, and secrets hidden beneath the surface.

Beyond leading the series, Williams also serves as an executive producer, a role that’s expanded his creative reach. “As a producer, you always have to scan the field and think about the end result,” he tells ESSENCE.

Hotel Costiera is now available on Prime Video.