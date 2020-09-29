Jesse Collins Named The First Black Producer Of The Super Bowl Halftime Show

While Colin Kaepernick still doesn’t have a job within the NFL, the league is still making strides to further its diversity problem—thanks in part to JAY-Z.

This year, for the first time in the event’s history, the Super Bowl Halftime Show will have a Black executive producer in Jesse Collins, along with partners Roc Nation and Pepsi.

“Jesse Collins is innovative, creative, and one of the only executive producers that speak fluent ‘artist vision.’ He’s a true artist,” said hip-hop star and mogul JAY-Z, whose Roc Nation last year aligned with the NFL on a long-term alliance for live music and social justice initiatives. “Jesse’s insight and understanding create extraordinary shows and true cultural moments. After working with Jesse for so many years, I look forward to all there is to come.”

The Emmy-nominated producer has a quite impressive resume, as he has helped shape stories about the Black experience in America, such as CBS’ special John Lewis: Celebrating A Hero, Love & Happiness: An Obama Farewell, the BET Awards, and the Soul Train Awards, among others.

“It is an honor to be part of such an iconic show at such an important time in our history,” Collins said. “I am grateful to JAY-Z, [Roc Nation chief operating officer] Desiree Perez, the entire Roc Nation family, and the NFL for granting me this opportunity.”

The Super Bowl LV Halftime Show is set for February 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.