Confessions is not only Usher’s best album, but arguably one of the best R&B albums of all time. Periodt.

So it comes as no surprise that when Usher teased the unreleased “Confessions Part 3” during a performance earlier this week at Live from the Cricket Lounge, fans were hype as hell. That is until they realized what he was saying.

“Remember that time I was sitting up sick, couldn’t sleep in the middle of the night?/You said bae let me take you to the ER, I said, ‘Nah, Imma be alright/Well the next day I found out from f-cking around that the sickness I had was life/And I was fixed with the decision to keep it, knowing I had to get rid of it, rid of it, live with it,” Usher sang.

Usher admits some things in ‘Confessions Part III’. 🔥pic.twitter.com/2RLv7sQX61 — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) February 25, 2020

Some fans later misinterpreted the lyrics as an admission to Usher having herpes as alleged in a 2018 lawsuit.

A woman named Laura Helm accused the singer of having unprotected sex with her in 2017, knowing he was infected with the sexually transmitted disease. TMZ reported last year that Helm eventually went onto file court documents to dismiss her case since she and Usher came to an “amicable resolution.”

However, after chatter ignited Twitter, his longtime collaborator and producer Jermaine Dupri was quick to jump in and clarify the true meaning of the song.

According to Dupri, the song is actually being sung “from a female’s perspective,” he wrote, adding, “The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it. Now that he knows, Should he stay or leave ???”

I see y’all trippin… CONFESSIONS PART 3 is from a females perspective



The song is about a girl cheatin’ on him and gettin’ pregnant by another man. She is then being stuck with the decision to keep or abort it.

Now that he knows, Should he stay or Leave ??? — Jermaine Dupri (@jermainedupri) February 26, 2020

Now that we’ve got that cleared up, we can focus on what’s truly important: this is the type of Usher energy we need for the remainder of 2020.