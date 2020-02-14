Jennifer Hudson To Perform Kobe Bryant Tribute At NBA All-Star Game

Photo: Getty

Singer-actress Jennifer Hudson has been tapped to perform a Kobe Bryant tribute during Sunday’s NBA All-Star Game.

There’s currently no word on which song Hudson will perform but the tribute will honor Bryant, his daughter Gianna, and the seven other victims lost in the January helicopter crash.

Hudson mourned both Bryant and Gianna following the shocking news of the pair’s sudden passing, writing on Instagram, “It’s like every time I go to sleep and then wake up somebody else is gone! This news hurts my heart so bad!”

The all-star game will also feature a halftime show from Chance the Rapper, who will perform a medley of hits alongside Lil Wayne, Quavo, and DJ Khaled.

Queen Latifah and Chance’s brother Taylor Bennett will also perform, with Chaka Khan and Tenille Arts singing the US and Canadian national anthems.

The game will air live on TNT at 8 p.m. ET.