Fox Television Stations To Launch “The Jennifer Hudson Show” This Fall

The Award-winning singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson will join Fox Television Station for the debut of “The Jennifer Hudson Show,” coming this fall. Mike Darnell, President, Warner Bros. Unscripted Television, David Decker, Executive Vice President, Warner Bros. Domestic Television Distribution and Frank Cicha, Executive Vice President, Programming, Fox Television Stations, announced the news today.

“I knew that Jennifer was a force to be reckoned with from the moment I met her nearly 20 years ago,” said Darnell. “From her Grammy-winning career in music, to her Oscar-winning acting career, Jennifer’s amazing talent, big heart and authenticity shine through in everything she does. I am thrilled to be working with her in this new role. She’s a natural, and I know audiences will embrace her in their homes every day.”

“Daytime has found its Dreamgirl. We are excited to bring Jennifer Hudson to FOX, Hearst and all our broadcast station partners this fall,” said Decker. “Warner Bros. stands as the cornerstone between A-List talent and top tier stations building successful brands that drive audiences.”

“As the syndication business continues to go through a major sea change, we need power players to reenergize talk shows and Jennifer Hudson is just that,” Cicha added.

Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures will produce Hudson’s one-hour daytime talk show; and Hearst Television will assist with the launch. Hudson – an Emmy Award-winning producer and best-selling author – spoke to her excitement about this upcoming endeavor.

“I have experienced so much in my life; I’ve seen the highest of the highs, the lowest of the lows, and just about everything in between but as my mother always told me, ‘Once you think you’ve seen it all, just keep on living,’” Hudson said. “People from around the world have been a part of my journey from the beginning – twenty years ago – and I’m so ready to join their journey as we sit down and talk about the things that inspire and move us all. I have always loved people and I cannot wait to connect on a deeper level and let audiences see the different sides of who I am, the human being, in return. And I couldn’t be more thrilled to do it alongside this incredible team. We’re about to have a lot of fun and shake things up a little bit!”