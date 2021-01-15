Do You Want To See Louise From St. Louis Return To Sex And The City?

When the original Sex and the City movie made its big-screen debut in 2008, not only did the infamous friend group of Carrie, Miranda, Charlotte and Samantha make waves. So did Jennifer Hudson’s character, Louise from St. Louis, Carrie’s life-changing assistant.

Now that HBO Max has announced the franchise’s reboot, titled And Just Like That, Hudson was asked if she would consider the possibility of returning, to which she exclusively told Entertainment Tonight: “I hope so, that would be cool. I am down, I am down!”

When asked if any of the cast or production reached out, she confirmed they haven’t, but remains open to it: “Not yet! But I am interested,” she said.

NEW YORK – OCTOBER 01: Actresses Sarah Jessica Parker and Jennifer Hudson sighting filming a scene for the movie “Sex and The City” on location in the west village on October 1, 2007 in New York City. (Photo by Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic)

Seeing Jennifer Hudson return to the reboot of the franchise would be a welcomed addition to the cast’s already confirmed ensemble of Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker), Miranda (Cynthia Nixon), and Charlotte (Kristin Davis). Kim Cattrall, who played the iconic role of Samantha, confirmed in 2019 that she would never reprise her role in the television series or any movies linked to the franchise.

For Husdon’s role in the 2008 film, she received positive critical acclaim, with Roger Ebert praising her character Louise as “the most human character” and being “warm and vulnerable.”

Anyone who is a fan of the series and has watched the first installment remembers Louise from St. Louis adding a jolt of vitality to the screen that would be sure to make another splash this time around if it’s a possibility.

The 10-episode half-hour comedy-drama series is set to begin filming this upcoming spring.