TONIGHT: Join Jeezy, Anthony Anderson & More For The ESSENCE ‘Dear Black Men’ Summit

As the world continues to turn, the plight and responsibility of Black men remains ever-evolving.

For the second year in a row, ESSENCE Studios presents Dear Black Men—an all-male summit that salutes the contributions of our brothers who speak vulnerably about their respective experiences as family men, community advocates and leaders of this generation.

Join Anthony Anderson, Chaka Zulu, Chris Classic, George Twopointtoh, Jameel Spencer, Jeezy Jeff Johnson, Ryan Wilson and Wes Moore as they unite to engage in candid timely discussions on the realities for Black men of all ages navigating today’s world. Conversation topics will include Dadrepreneur, Physical & Emotional Wellness, Navigating Evolution and Closing The Wealth Gap.

