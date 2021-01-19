Jazmine Sullivan To Perform National Anthem At Super Bowl LV And Fans Are Hype

Grammy-nominated Jazmine Sullivan is set to sing the national anthem during the pregame festivities for Super Bowl LV, the NFL announced on Tuesday. The R&B songstress, who recently released her long-anticipated project Heaux Tales, will be alongside country singer-songwriter Eric Church to perform “The Star-Spangled Banner” on Sunday, February 7 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Sullivan joins an all-star lineup of performances as H.E.R is scheduled to sing “America The Beautiful” before kickoff and The Weeknd has been selected to headline the game’s acclaimed halftime show. Jay-Z’s Roc Nation, which co-produced the halftime performance last year, will join forces with Jesse Collins to executive produce it this year.

Since the release of her debut album Fearless in 2008, Sullivan has graced the charts with sultry, rich vocals and signature raspy tone. Her debut EP Heaux Tales reached widespread acclaim following its drop on January 8 and now sits at #4 on Billboard 200 as her highest-charting project.

Fans of the artist have taken to Twitter to rejoice over the news of Sullivan’s national performance as many see the opportunity as the perfect exposure to propel her career to the next level.

This era of Jazmine Sullivan is very pleasing to me. She deserves everything. — ᴅᴏʟʟᴀʀ (@callmedollar) January 19, 2021

miss @jsullivanmusic gone sang down the house for y’all’s national anthem on super bowl sunday. secure ya wigs and just know… — myesha evon gardner (@myeshabetweetin) January 19, 2021

I’m so excited people are giving @jsullivanmusic her flowers now. I feel like she’s been a hidden gem in the music world and now sis is singing the national anthem at the Super Bowl!!!!



We welcome new Jazmine fans with open arms. — five two + fine too. (@sincerelyaprild) January 19, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan singing the national anthem at #SuperBowlLV

pic.twitter.com/XgDKO80xy4 — King’s Tale (@SirMichaelKing) January 19, 2021

Sullivan’s rendition of the anthem with Church will air during the Super Bowl LV broadcast on CBS which starts at 6:30 p.m. ET.