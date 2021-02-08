Jazmine Sullivan Scores With Soulful Super Bowl National Anthem

We’ve always known Jazmine Sullivan was that girl but Super Bowl LV just informed those who were still out of the loop.

The Heaux Tales singer performed a duet of the national anthem at the opening ceremony of this year’s National Football League championship with Grammy-nominated country singer Eric Church.

In the tradition of Beyoncé, Alicia Keys, and Whitney Houston, Sullivan put her own spin on her portion of the “Star Spangled Banner.” She masterfully extended the word “brave” as fighter jets and fireworks darted through the sky above the Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. Her incredible voice rang out from underneath her jeweled headpiece inspiring the crowd and the announcers who remarked on the show’s quality.

Black Twitter was here for Sullivan’s performance! They showed up to give her flowers before the wings were even out of the air fryer. See what they had to say about the daughter of Philly’s pipes and the singer she was paired up with below.

Jazmine Sullivan should have done this by herself #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/PgQjD67WOv — philip lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) February 7, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan and who? That was Jazmine’s performance thats it that’s all — J.antp📌 (@ItsAntwonn_) February 7, 2021

I am amazed again by my girl @jsullivanmusic she CARRIED that! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 Wish she was solo and was able to stretch it out. I guess I’ll take my nap now. — andrea santos (@AthereNICOLE) February 7, 2021

Man @jsullivanmusic literally SING her ass off. — Kiarra (@Teamkiki1) February 7, 2021

#JazmineSullivan ate that as usual! Love her! — Brown Suga (@BrownSuga_Type) February 7, 2021

I’ll take this National anthem every time @Eric church @jsullivanmusic well done! 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 ok now to change th channel. #mjusthereforericchurch #cameforthanthem pic.twitter.com/Z9A4oNCt8G — Becky with th sometimes good hair (@bcritt22) February 7, 2021

TAMPA, FLORIDA – FEBRUARY 07: Jazmine Sullivan performs during the Super Bowl LV Pregame at Raymond James Stadium on February 07, 2021 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for TW)

Even Jazmine’s fellow peers saluted her musical prowess on the field.

Jazmine Sullivan. That’s my damn tweet. — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) February 7, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan is touched like Donny Hathaway, Lalah. The voices are other worldly. — Tevin Campbell (@tevincampbelll) February 7, 2021

Jazmine Sullivan is the definition of an anointed voice — real bitch (@yungbabytate) February 7, 2021

Check out the performance below.