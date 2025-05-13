Janet Jackson To Receive ICON Award At 2025 American Music Awards

Photo credit: Solaiman Fazel

Janet Jackson is getting her long-overdue flowers—again. The global superstar and cultural trailblazer is set to receive the prestigious ICON Award at the 2025 American Music Awards, taking place live on Monday, May 26. The honor, which recognizes an artist whose career has made an indelible impact on music and popular culture worldwide, comes as Jackson celebrates five decades in the industry.

In addition to accepting the award, Jackson will also hit the stage for her first televised performance since 2018. The moment marks a historic return for the 11-time AMA winner, who remains one of the most influential figures in music history. Hosted by Jennifer Lopez, this year’s AMAs will air live on CBS and stream on Paramount+, broadcasting coast-to-coast from the newly opened Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort.

Jackson’s influence is not just enduring—it’s expanding. Just this year, her 2001 single “Someone to Call My Lover” went viral on social media, sparking renewed chart success over two decades after its release. The track shot to #3 on the R&B Digital Songs chart and saw a staggering 1,400% increase in U.S. on-demand streams, according to Luminate. The moment is one of many testaments to her staying power, proving that Janet’s legacy continues to resonate with fans old and new.

Ahead of her AMAs performance, Jackson will relaunch her Las Vegas residency, JANET JACKSON: LAS VEGAS, with six shows at Resorts World Theatre from May 21 through May 31. The residency follows her record-breaking Together Again tour in 2023, which became the highest-grossing of her career, featuring 36 sold-out dates and widespread critical acclaim.

The numbers behind her career speak for themselves. With over 180 million records sold worldwide, Jackson ranks among the best-selling artists in history. She holds five GRAMMY Awards, two Emmys, a Golden Globe, and dozens of AMAs, Billboard, and MTV honors. Her third album Control alone redefined pop music and broke records, including becoming the first album by a woman to generate five top 10 Billboard Hot 100 hits. That legacy continued with Rhythm Nation 1814, which remains the only album to deliver seven top-five singles, and janet., which added six more top 10s.

After receiving the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction in 2019, Janet’s artistry entered yet another renaissance. Her Las Vegas “Metamorphosis” residency set box office records, her self-produced documentary drew 20 million viewers in its first week, and her fashion partnerships, including a recent collaboration with Thom Browne, continue to keep her on the cutting edge of style.

Following her AMAs performance, Jackson will return to the Resorts World stage for three additional shows on May 28, 30, and 31. Tickets for those performances are on sale now via Ticketmaster.

As fan voting for this year’s awards continues, the 2025 American Music Awards promises a night to remember—one that will honor the past, celebrate the present, and spotlight a living legend whose artistry continues to evolve.